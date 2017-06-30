What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the US print edition of The Wall Street Journal (June 30, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Walgreens and Rite Aid scrapped their $9.4 billion deal amid antitrust concerns. Instead, Walgreens will seek to buy half of Rite Aid's stores for $5.18 billion.

Sycamore intends to split Staples into three parts to help fund its $6.9 billion purchase of the office-supply retailer.

TransCanada is struggling to find customers for its Keystone XL pipeline, which was delayed for years.

U.S. stocks slid, led by tech shares. The Dow closed down 167.58 at 21287.03 after paring earlier losses.

Global government-bond prices dropped for a third consecutive day.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. economy grew at an adjusted annual rate of 1.4% in the first quarter, up from earlier estimates.

Fox's $15.1 billion bid to buy the 61% of TV giant Sky it doesn't own is likely to face further U.K. scrutiny.

A global cyberattack was aimed at hurting businesses, not earning profits for the hackers, experts said.

A panel of top financial institutions and firms has launched guidelines to push for more disclosure about the impact of climate change.

Blue Apron shares stalled in their public debut, closing at their IPO price of $10.

Pine River plans to spin off a $1.7 billion government bond-trading fund.

-0-

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the US print edition of The Wall Street Journal (June 30, 2017).

Walgreens and Rite Aid scrapped their $9.4 billion deal amid antitrust concerns. Instead, Walgreens will seek to buy half of Rite Aid's stores for $5.18 billion.

Sycamore intends to split Staples into three parts to help fund its $6.9 billion purchase of the office-supply retailer.

TransCanada is struggling to find customers for its Keystone XL pipeline, which was delayed for years.

U.S. stocks slid, led by tech shares. The Dow closed down 167.58 at 21287.03 after paring earlier losses.

Global government-bond prices dropped for a third consecutive day.

The U.S. economy grew at an adjusted annual rate of 1.4% in the first quarter, up from earlier estimates.

Fox's $15.1 billion bid to buy the 61% of TV giant Sky it doesn't own is likely to face further U.K. scrutiny.

A global cyberattack was aimed at hurting businesses, not earning profits for the hackers, experts said.

A panel of top financial institutions and firms has launched guidelines to push for more disclosure about the impact of climate change.

Blue Apron shares stalled in their public debut, closing at their IPO price of $10.

Pine River plans to spin off a $1.7 billion government bond-trading fund.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)