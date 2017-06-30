Utilities Slide Amid Bond Selloff -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of utilities slipped as the bond market extended its losing streak into a fourth day.

Two workers were killed Thursday and four hospitalized with serious injuries at a coal power plant near Tampa, Fla., that had recently undergone a surprise federal safety inspection. The workers were trying to unclog debris from underneath a working boiler furnace when the blockage cleared and thousands of gallons of molten coal slag suddenly poured onto them, according to Gordon Gillette, president of TECO Energy, which operates the Big Bend Power Station.

Analysts at Credit Suisse said U.K. water utilities could be "reaching the end of an era" because of "rising political risk, falling growth, and less scope for lower yields."

