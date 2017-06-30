On Our Radar

USDA Crop Production: U.S. Soybean, Special Oils Acreage-Jun 30

Soybeans: Area Planted and Harvested by State

and United States, 2016-2017

============================================================================

Area Planted Area Harvested

State ================================================================

2016 March 2017 2016 2017 1/

Intent

============================================================================

1,000 Acres

AL 420 450 450 410 440

AR 3,130 3,500 3,550 3,100 3,500

DE 165 160 160 163 158

FL 31 25 25 29 23

GA 260 250 180 240 170

IL 10,100 10,200 10,400 10,050 10,340

IN 5,650 6,000 5,900 5,640 5,890

IA 9,500 10,100 10,000 9,450 9,950

KS 4,050 5,000 4,750 4,010 4,700

KY 1,790 1,900 1,900 1,780 1,890

LA 1,230 1,400 1,300 1,190 1,260

MD 520 520 520 515 515

MI 2,070 2,350 2,300 2,060 2,290

MN 7,550 8,250 8,200 7,500 8,150

MS 2,040 2,250 2,250 2,020 2,220

MO 5,600 5,650 6,000 5,540 5,900

NE 5,200 5,700 5,700 5,150 5,650

NJ 100 105 105 98 103

NY 330 325 320 320 315

NC 1,690 1,750 1,700 1,660 1,670

ND 6,050 6,900 7,200 6,000 7,150

OH 4,850 5,000 5,000 4,840 4,990

OK 485 550 550 470 530

PA 580 600 580 575 575

SC 420 420 380 405 370

SD 5,200 5,400 5,400 5,170 5,360

TN 1,660 1,750 1,750 1,630 1,720

TX 165 180 170 145 150

VA 610 620 600 600 590

WV 27 27 23 26 22

WI 1,960 2,150 2,150 1,950 2,140

US 83,433 89,482 89,513 82,736 88,731

============================================================================

1/Forecasted.

Other Oilseeds: Area Planted and Harvested,

United States, 2016-2017

======================================================================

Area Planted Area Harvested

Crop ==========================================================

2016 2017 2016 2017

======================================================================

1,000 Acres

Rapeseed 2/ 11.0 12.5 10.5 11.7

Mustard Seed 3/ 103.1 76.0 98.2 72.1

======================================================================

1/ Forecasted.

2/ Rapeseed program States include Idaho, Montana, North Carolina,

North Dakota, Oregon, and Washington.

3/ Mustard seed program States include Idaho, Montana, North Dakota,

Oregon, and Washington.

Soybeans: Percent of Acreage Planted Following Another Harvested Crop,

Selected States and United States, 2016-2017

==========================================================================

State 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017

==========================================================================

Percent

AL 60 39 46 36 16

AR 16 11 9 4 3

DE 70 58 45 50 42

FL (D) (D) 54 (D) (D)

GA 68 51 40 44 40

IL 7 4 4 3 4

IN 4 2 3 3 2

KS 13 12 9 9 8

KY 41 31 23 25 21

LA 19 7 4 Z Z

MD 62 58 42 33 30

MS 17 8 3 2 1

MO 11 10 10 9 7

NJ 15 15 20 8 4

NC 61 45 41 26 30

OH 1 Z 1 1 1

OK 42 62 48 28 28

PA 12 16 17 20 18

SC 84 60 41 21 21

TN 35 36 31 31 28

TX Z Z 17 Z Z

VA 45 41 37 34 40

WV 11 27 Z 27 10

US 10 7 6 5 4

==========================================================================

(D) Withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.

(Z) Less than half of the unit shown

