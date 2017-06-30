USDA Crop Production: U.S. Soybean, Special Oils Acreage-Jun 30

Soybeans: Area Planted and Harvested by State
and United States, 2016-2017
============================================================================
Area Planted Area Harvested
State ================================================================
2016 March 2017 2016 2017 1/
Intent
============================================================================
1,000 Acres
AL 420 450 450 410 440
AR 3,130 3,500 3,550 3,100 3,500
DE 165 160 160 163 158
FL 31 25 25 29 23
GA 260 250 180 240 170
IL 10,100 10,200 10,400 10,050 10,340
IN 5,650 6,000 5,900 5,640 5,890
IA 9,500 10,100 10,000 9,450 9,950
KS 4,050 5,000 4,750 4,010 4,700
KY 1,790 1,900 1,900 1,780 1,890
LA 1,230 1,400 1,300 1,190 1,260
MD 520 520 520 515 515
MI 2,070 2,350 2,300 2,060 2,290
MN 7,550 8,250 8,200 7,500 8,150
MS 2,040 2,250 2,250 2,020 2,220
MO 5,600 5,650 6,000 5,540 5,900
NE 5,200 5,700 5,700 5,150 5,650
NJ 100 105 105 98 103
NY 330 325 320 320 315
NC 1,690 1,750 1,700 1,660 1,670
ND 6,050 6,900 7,200 6,000 7,150
OH 4,850 5,000 5,000 4,840 4,990
OK 485 550 550 470 530
PA 580 600 580 575 575
SC 420 420 380 405 370
SD 5,200 5,400 5,400 5,170 5,360
TN 1,660 1,750 1,750 1,630 1,720
TX 165 180 170 145 150
VA 610 620 600 600 590
WV 27 27 23 26 22
WI 1,960 2,150 2,150 1,950 2,140
US 83,433 89,482 89,513 82,736 88,731
============================================================================
1/Forecasted.
Other Oilseeds: Area Planted and Harvested,
United States, 2016-2017
======================================================================
Area Planted Area Harvested
Crop ==========================================================
2016 2017 2016 2017
======================================================================
1,000 Acres
Rapeseed 2/ 11.0 12.5 10.5 11.7
Mustard Seed 3/ 103.1 76.0 98.2 72.1
======================================================================
1/ Forecasted.
2/ Rapeseed program States include Idaho, Montana, North Carolina,
North Dakota, Oregon, and Washington.
3/ Mustard seed program States include Idaho, Montana, North Dakota,
Oregon, and Washington.
Soybeans: Percent of Acreage Planted Following Another Harvested Crop,
Selected States and United States, 2016-2017
==========================================================================
State 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017
==========================================================================
Percent
AL 60 39 46 36 16
AR 16 11 9 4 3
DE 70 58 45 50 42
FL (D) (D) 54 (D) (D)
GA 68 51 40 44 40
IL 7 4 4 3 4
IN 4 2 3 3 2
KS 13 12 9 9 8
KY 41 31 23 25 21
LA 19 7 4 Z Z
MD 62 58 42 33 30
MS 17 8 3 2 1
MO 11 10 10 9 7
NJ 15 15 20 8 4
NC 61 45 41 26 30
OH 1 Z 1 1 1
OK 42 62 48 28 28
PA 12 16 17 20 18
SC 84 60 41 21 21
TN 35 36 31 31 28
TX Z Z 17 Z Z
VA 45 41 37 34 40
WV 11 27 Z 27 10
US 10 7 6 5 4
==========================================================================
(D) Withheld to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
(Z) Less than half of the unit shown
June 30, 2017 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)