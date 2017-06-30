SEC Says All Companies Can Now File Secretly for IPOs

The SEC announced that it would allow all companies to file paperwork confidentially as a first step toward going public. Until now that privilege has only been available to firms with less than $1 billion in annual revenue

Deutsche Bank Again Refuses Democrats' Requests for Trump Accounts

Lawyers for Deutsche Bank rebuffed arguments by Rep. Maxine Waters and four other Democrats that the bank was too broadly interpreting bank-secrecy laws.

On Inflation, Look Past the 12-Month Reading

Fed officials have said they believe a slowdown in inflation in March and April should prove transitory. Even if they're right, they'll face a bit of a communications challenge for the rest of the year.

N.Y. Regulator Seeks Details From Life Insurers

New York's top financial regulator is investigating life insurers' use of big data, complicating the industry's efforts to boost sales by forgoing medical examinations in favor of algorithms for sizing up risk.

U.S. to Sanction Chinese Bank Over North Korea Financing

The Trump administration said it plans to cut off China's Bank of Dandong from the U.S. financial system, accusing it of facilitating financing for companies involved in North Korea's weapons program.

Fed's Yellen to Testify Before House Committee July 12

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen will be on Capitol Hill in mid-July for her semiannual congressional testimony on the state of the U.S. economy and monetary policy.

Fed's Bullard, Seeing No Inflation Pickup, Argues Against Raising Rates

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he didn't support raising short-term interest rates again this year, casting doubt on the view that the low unemployment rate in the U.S. would push up inflation.

Evercore Hires Deutsche Bank's Paul Stefanick

Evercore Partners, the investment-banking advisory firm, is continuing its hiring spree, bringing on a senior banker in New York from Deutsche Bank.

CFTC Won't Prosecute Ex-Citigroup Traders Over 'Spoofing'

Three former Citigroup traders struck nonprosecution agreements with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission thanks to their cooperation in a larger investigation of "spoofing" in U.S. Treasury markets, the CFTC said.

Oaktree Nears Buyout of Fifth Street Asset Management

Oaktree Capital is nearing a buyout of debt investor Fifth Street Asset Management, according to people familiar with the matter.

