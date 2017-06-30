Oil Prices Continue Rise After U.S. Production Drop

Oil prices were up for the seventh straight session Friday in their longest streak of gains since April, as investors prepare for a long weekend and continue to respond to last week's drop in U.S. production.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 2

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by two in the past week to 756, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc.

Nuclear Plant Chiefs Plead Not Guilty in Fukushima Trial

Three former executives from Tokyo Electric Power pleaded not guilty to charges of negligence at the beginning of the only criminal trial related to Japan's nuclear-plant meltdown in 2011.

Brazil's Petrobras to Adjust Domestic Gas and Diesel Prices on Daily Basis

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras will start adjusting domestic gasoline and diesel prices on a daily basis, in a bid to introduce greater flexibility to compete with private importers.

Oil Price Outlook Darkens

Big banks cut their forecasts for oil prices for a second month in a row on expectations that global glut of crude would take longer to abate.

2 Killed, 4 Injured at Coal Power Plant Near Tampa, Fla.

Two workers were killed on Thursday afternoon and four hospitalized with serious injuries at a coal power plant near Tampa, Fla., that had recently undergone a surprise federal safety inspection.

Federal Officials to Place Puerto Rico Utility in Bankruptcy

Puerto Rico's public power monopoly will file for bankruptcy, the island's federal financial supervisors ordered Friday, a move they said would help advance a massive privatization effort to lower power costs.

Lotte to Cut Price for IPO of Malaysian Petrochemical Unit

South Korea's Lotte Group will lower the price for the IPO of its Malaysian petrochemical unit due to tepid demand, seeking to raise $1.1 billion at $1.51 a share, down from the original target of $1.4 billion at $1.86 a share.

Elon Musk Teases Tesla Model 3 Timing Announcement

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk teased on his Twitter account that an announcement about the timing of the coming Model 3 sedan will come on Sunday.

Trump Declares End to Obama-Era Energy Curbs

President Donald Trump declared a new age of "energy dominance" by the U.S. on Thursday as he outlined plans to roll back Obama-era restrictions and regulations.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2017 16:16 ET (20:16 GMT)