French Inflation Slightly Softer in June

French inflation softened slightly in June as the rise in energy prices slowed, French statistics agency Insee said Friday.

Consumer prices in the eurozone's second largest economy were unchanged month-on-month in June and 0.7% higher on year. In May, the consumer price index rose 0.6% on year. The figures were in line with forecasts of economists polled by the Wall Street Journal.

France's HICP inflation--the measure closely watched by the European Central Bank--also slowed slightly to a 0.8% rise on year in June after 0.9% in May.

June 30, 2017 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)