Confidence Data Lift Consumer Shares -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose following relatively strong consumer confidence data.

The University of Michigan's consumer-sentiment index was 95.1 in June, up from a preliminary June reading of 94.5 but down from 97.1 in May.

McDonald's franchisees approved a multiyear growth plan that entails upgrading restaurants with self-order kiosks, new dessert counters and other elements, The Wall Street Journal reported. The parent company would foot the majority of the bill for upgrades, as long as franchisees chipped in for a national advertising campaign on budget meals.

June 30, 2017 17:57 ET (21:57 GMT)