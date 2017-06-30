Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition

TIDMCOD

Continue Reading Below

RNS Number : 7012J

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

30 June 2017

PRESS RELEASE

June 30, 2017

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Saint-Gobain Acquires SimTek Fence

Saint-Gobain, through its North American subsidiary CertainTeed Corporation, is acquiring the assets of SimTek Fence, Inc. Founded in 2007, SimTek is an industry innovator of fence products that complement the Siding portfolio within Saint-Gobain's Exterior Products.

SimTek's product line includes its Ecostone simulated-stone fence system and the Ashland Collection of wood grain fence panels. This acquisition brings together two highly talented teams, CertainTeed and SimTek, that will expand the knowledge base, energize product development efforts and continue building CertainTeed as an innovative North American brand in exterior solutions.

This acquisition is in line with Saint-Gobain's strategy to consolidate its leadership positions and to develop innovative niches.

The acquisition includes a single manufacturing location in the USA (Utah), a distribution center (Pennsylvania) and a total of 75 employees.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

EUR39.1 billion in sales in 2016

Operates in 67 countries

More than 170,000 employees

www.saint-gobain.com

@saintgobain

Analyst/Investor relations Media relations

------------------------------------ ----------------------------------

+33 1 47

62 44 29

+33 1 47

Vivien Dardel 62 30 93

Florent Nouveau +33 1 47 +33 1 47

Floriana Michalowska 62 35 98 Susanne Trabitzsch 62 43 25

----------------------- ----------- --------------------- -----------

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END

ACQFMMFTMBMJMPR

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2017 02:24 ET (06:24 GMT)