WPP Still Experiencing Disruption After Cyber Attack

Advertising giant WPP PLC (WPP.LN) Thursday said it is continuing to face some disruption after a cyber attack earlier this week.

The London-listed company said many of its companies are fully functional, but some continue to be disrupted.

Businesses across Europe and the U.S. were hit by the attack, which has been nicknamed "Petya" and appeared to stem in part from an obscure Ukrainian tax software product.

WPP said there is no evidence to suggest that confidential information or personal data of any kind has been disclosed to third parties.

June 29, 2017 13:53 ET (17:53 GMT)