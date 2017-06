Royal Philips NV (PHIA.AE) said Thursday it is acquiring CardioProlific Inc., a U.S.-based, privately-held company for an undisclosed sum.

The Dutch health-technology company said CardioProlific's technologies are complementary to the company's portfolio of image-guided therapy devices.

June 29, 2017 04:28 ET (08:28 GMT)