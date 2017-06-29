Health Care Down as Traders Watch Senate Negotiations -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies fell as traders awaited the outcome of Senate negotiations on the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid scrapped their $9.4 billion merger agreement after opposition from antitrust enforcers. In lieu of the merger, Walgreens said it would seek to buy half of Rite Aid's stores for $5.18 billion in cash. Shares of regional pharmacy chain Fred's, which had seen a rally in its stock after being invited to buy a large chunk of stores to satisfy antitrust concerns in the original deal, saw a selloff Thursday.
June 29, 2017 16:46 ET (20:46 GMT)