Utilities Down On Rate Views - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators declined amid expectations for rising interest rates. Comments from Bank of England officials at a central-banking conference spurred bets that the U.K. would soon boost rates. The European Central Bank, BoE and Federal Reserve appear determined to put an end to the near-decade of record low interest rates worldwide. That could sting utility stocks, which became popular as an alternative to sovereign bonds among fixed-income investors during this time.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

June 28, 2017 17:01 ET (21:01 GMT)