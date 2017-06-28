After Stress Test, Buffett Stands to Be Top Bank of America Holder

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway may become the biggest shareholder in Bank of America, if the country's second-largest bank gets the expected stress-test result Wednesday.

MetLife Closer to Spinning Off U.S. Life Insurance Business

MetLife has cleared one of the last obstacles to spinning off most of its longtime core business of selling life insurance to U.S. families.

Stephan Feldgoise, a Top Goldman Merger Banker, to Retire

Stephan Feldgoise, co-head of Goldman's M&A group in the Americas, is retiring from the firm at age 46, according to people familiar with the matter. He will remain an advisory director.

J.P. Morgan Names New EMEA Tech Investment Banking Head

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. has poached Matthew Gehl, a senior technology banker, from Deutsche Bank to lead its technology investment banking coverage in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

New AIG Chief: Let's Make a Deal

American International Group Inc.'s new chief executive Brian Duperreault says he is open to slowing down the firm's share buybacks and instead using the capital for acquisitions.

Ex-Goldman Executive Launches Commodities Hedge Fund

Two veteran oil traders are launching a commodities hedge fund, while crude prices languish in a bear market.

Investors Say Beijing Enabled Unfair Trading by Chinese Banks

Regulators asked lenders to examine the loans of several conglomerates, a move that battered shares of a Dalian Wanda unit and drew criticism from investors and academics who say it gave the banks a trading edge.

J.P. Morgan Finds the Newest Banking Fad: Dark Corners

J.P. Morgan Chase and General Electric are announcing Wednesday that the industrial giant will help install new energy management and digital technologies for about 4,500 branches at the nation's largest bank.

U.S. Hedge Funds Agree to $885 Million Rescue Deal With U.K.'s Co-op Bank

Britain's Co-operative Bank said bondholders, including some U.S. funds that saved the bank from failure in 2013, will inject $319.3 million in new equity and raise around another $565.8 million for the bank through a debt swap.

It's Official: Pension Funds Should Pool to Stay Afloat

A landmark U.K. report called for the removal of barriers between pension funds, encouraging them to merge to cope with a looming solvency crisis.

