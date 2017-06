GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.LN) Wednesday announced a regulatory submission for mepolizumab, used to treat the rare disease Eosinophilic Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis, to be made available in the U.S.

Continue Reading Below

Shares at 1516GMT, down 34 pence, or 2%, at 1,664 pence valuing the company at GBP81.86 billion.

-Write to Rory Gallivan at rory.gallivan@wsj.com; Twitter: @RoryGallivan

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2017 11:32 ET (15:32 GMT)