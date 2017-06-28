China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, June 28 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 673,448 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-17 12,840 12,940 12,840 12,920 12,570 350 10 100
Aug-17 13,090 13,090 12,875 13,025 12,695 330 46 64
Sep-17 13,000 13,200 12,910 13,040 12,795 245 591,554 451,418
Oct-17 13,085 13,290 13,030 13,100 12,905 195 90 138
Nov-17 13,090 13,230 13,025 13,130 12,915 215 918 4,750
Jan-18 15,000 15,215 14,940 15,075 14,835 240 79,796 78,446
Mar-18 15,360 15,360 15,360 15,360 15,110 250 2 98
Apr-18 15,270 15,305 15,270 15,285 14,795 490 4 50
May-18 15,270 15,445 15,220 15,325 15,075 250 1,028 2,020
Jun-18 - - - 15,020 15,020 0 0 8
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 28, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)