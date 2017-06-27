Travis Perkins Appoints Stuart Chambers as Chairman

Travis Perkins PLC (TPK.LN) said Tuesday Stuart Chambers will succeed Robert Walker as chairman of the board.

Continue Reading Below

Mr. Chambers will join on Sept. 1 as non-executive director and chairman designate and will assume the chairman post upon Mr. Walker's retirement in November, the British builders' merchant and home improvement retailer added.

Mr. Chambers currently is the chairman designate at Anglo American PLC (AAL.LN).

Write to Tapan Panchal at tapan.panchal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2017 02:27 ET (06:27 GMT)