Materials Up After China Comments on Growth -- Materials Roundup

Shares of mining companies and other commodities producers rose after China's premier said the nation would meet its growth target of about 6.5% this year.

Iron-ore and copper futures rose in the wake of the comments.

Anglo Australian mining company Rio Tinto is opting for a revised offer from China's Yancoal for its Australian coal assets after an effort by rival Glencore to wrest the mines from the Chinese company's grasp. Yancoal increased its bid to $2.69 billion from a previous offer of $2.45 billion, which lagged Glencore's latest offer of $2.67 billion. Rio Tinto's chief executive urged shareholders to take the "greater certainty" of the Yancoal offer.

June 27, 2017 18:15 ET (22:15 GMT)