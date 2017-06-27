Industrials Fall as Health-Care Delay Seen Hurting Economic Program -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies declined after a delay of the Republican Senate's vote on a health bill was seen as pushing infrastructure and tax bills further down the docket.

The International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for the U.S. economy Tuesday, saying it could no longer assume the Trump administration will be able to deliver pledged tax cuts and higher infrastructure spending.

Rob Curran

June 27, 2017 18:13 ET (22:13 GMT)