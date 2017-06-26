On Our Radar

Utilities Gain After Durable-Goods Report -- Utilities Roundup

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Shares of utilities rose alongside Treasury bonds as durable-goods order data disappointed.

The weak factory report inspired bets that the Federal Reserve would postpone additional interest-rate hikes. Morgan Stanley analysts said recent weak inflation data could bolster equities in general, as it could be a sign of a "Goldilocks scenarios," with growth and inflation, "running neither too hot, nor too cold."

-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 26, 2017 18:13 ET (22:13 GMT)