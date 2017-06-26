Health Care Flat as Traders Await Senate Bill Outcome - Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies were more or less flat as traders awaited the outcome of Senate negotiations on a bill that would overhaul the Affordable Care Act.

Several conservative Republicans oppose the bill, which would do away with several of the central planks of "Obamacare," including the penalty for not purchasing insurance.

Anthem, which owns many BlueCross BlueShield insurance providers said it believes that the Senate Republicans' health bill will bolster the individual insurance market, an endorsement for the legislation as many other insurers have suggested it could undermine the marketplaces created by the Affordable Care Act.

