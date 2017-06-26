On Our Radar

Berkshire Hathaway buys 9.8% stake in Store Capital

By Imani Moise Markets Dow Jones Newswires

FILE - In this May 4, 2015 file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview with Liz Claman on the Fox Business Network in Omaha, Neb.

FILE - In this May 4, 2015 file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett speaks during an interview with Liz Claman on the Fox Business Network in Omaha, Neb. Buffett says the United States' economy is in better shape than the ... presidential candidates make it seem. Buffett said Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016 in his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that any baby born in the country today will live better than their parents, even with the current slow economic growth. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) (AP Photo)

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has picked up a 9.8% stake in real-estate investment trust Store Capital Corp., at a time when many investors are growing concerned about the health of the commercial real-estate sector.

Shares of Store Capital, which invests in single-tenant properties including chain restaurants, supermarkets, drugstores and other retail locations, shot up 11% to $23 in premarket trading.

Monday's stock move would help the company's stock regain ground it lost this past spring after the company reported disappointing earnings.

As retailers are closing stores at a record pace, Store Capital said Mr. Buffett's $377 million investment represents a vote of confidence in its leadership and business model. Store Capital's real estate portfolio totaled $5.5 billion, representing 1,750 property locations, as of March 31.

Berkshire has long benefited from Mr. Buffett's reputation as a skilled judge of businesses who is known for closing deals quickly without teams of bankers or consultants. Berkshire earned more than $10 billion on deals Mr. Buffett struck during and after the financial crisis with blue-chip companies including Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Dow Chemical Co., General Electric Co. and Bank of America Corp.

Berkshire Hathaway's investment makes it Store Capital's third-largest shareholder, behind the Vanguard Group and Fidelity Management & Research Co., according to data from FactSet.

