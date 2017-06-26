ADRs End Mostly Higher

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

AstraZeneca PLC was among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.2% to 140.65. The European index increased 0.2% to 133.79, the Asian index dropped 0.3% to 159.77, the Latin American index rose 2% to 216.84 and the emerging markets index increased 0.3% to 289.12.

ADRs of AstraZeneca rose 0.23% to $35.15 as a positive recommendation from a European Medicines Agency committee moved the breast-cancer drug Faslodex one step closer to gaining approval for marketing in the European Union and three additional countries. The European Commission must now review the recommendation from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use.

Write to Justina Vasquez at justina.vasquez@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

June 26, 2017 17:50 ET (21:50 GMT)