Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and Europe Inflation, Yellen in London

Continue Reading Below

Inflation figures are due from Europe and the U.S., while Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen will speak in London and Brazil's Senate likely will hold a final vote on a contentious bill to overhaul its labor law.

Italy Prepared to Spend Billions in Shutdown of Two Banks

Italy said it was prepared to spend as much as EUR17 billion ($19 billion) as part of the shutdown of two regional banks, a deal that will transfer the lenders' best assets to the country's No. 2 bank.

U.S. Says Some Demands on Qatar Will Be Difficult to Meet

The U.S. sees a list of demands put forward late last week from Saudi Arabia and other governments to Qatar as a starting point for discussions to end a three-week standoff, though some conditions will be difficult to meet, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

The Shale Revolution's Staggering Impact in Just One Word: Plastics

Petrochemicals, once simply a cheap byproduct, are powering a U.S. manufacturing boom and export bonanza.

Italian Bank Deal Raises Questions about Eurozone Rules

The decision over the weekend to spare two failed Italian lenders from the full force of new rule rules raises questions about the effectiveness of the banking union.

Ahead of Fed Stress Test Results, Banks Have Less to Fear

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will release the final results of this year's bank stress tests. Officials made the tests easier for some banks this year, and for the next time around they are preparing to further change the exams in fundamental ways.

Bank for International Settlements Takes Aim at Protectionism

The BIS, a consortium of central banks, warned that rising protectionist sentiment and a retreat from global cooperation on economic matters would threaten the world economy.

When Everything Is Expensive, Not Investing Is a Great Option

In a world where many markets look expensive, putting cash to work is hard. Simply hanging on to more of it might be a good idea.

Why Failure Would Be a Virtue in Banking

Support measures and regulations to protect the financial system that have been put in place since the financial crisis are propping up banks that in normal times would shrink, close down or get bought. Some of these need re-examining.

The $1.5 Trillion Business Tax Change Flying Under the Radar

House Republicans are proposing eliminating the deduction that companies get for interest they pay on debt, a move that would alter modern finance. Yet the plan has gotten relatively little public attention or lobbying pressure.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2017 21:16 ET (01:16 GMT)