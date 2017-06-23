Utilities Down as Latest Fall From Favor Continues -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators declined as traders continued to retreat from the sector.
Investment flows into and out of the sector have seen dramatic swings in recent years, often--though not always--alongside interest-rate expectations.
Two former SunEdison executives, who say they were improperly dismissed after repeatedly raising concerns about the solar-power developer's finances, are objecting to efforts to settle all claims against the company.
June 23, 2017 16:46 ET (20:46 GMT)