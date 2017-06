Shares of telecommunications companies were more or less flat as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for the sector's growth, given relentless price competition.

Shares of smart-phone maker BlackBerry plunged trading after the Canadian company's shift to concentrate on its software business coincided with a drop in quarterly revenue.

