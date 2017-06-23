U.S. Stocks on Track for Weekly Gains

U.S. stocks were on track to post weekly gains, as a rise in health-care stocks offset a drop in energy companies.

New-Home Sales Rise in May as Prices Hit Record Level

New-home sales rose in May and prices hit a record, more evidence of a housing market characterized by strong demand and tight inventories.

Fed's Bullard: Still No Need to Raise Rates Now

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard again made the case to keep short-term interest rates at current levels, saying the U.S. isn't likely to face a meaningful increase in inflation pressures.

Powell Says Fed Should Change How It Deals With Derivatives Clearing

The Federal Reserve's top regulatory official said the central bank should make changes to how it deals with derivatives clearing, including adjusting capital requirements and adding tests for clearinghouses to measure liquidity in stress scenarios.

U.K. SFO Finds No Evidence of Criminality in BOE's Role During Financial Crisis

Law-enforcement officials in the U.K. closed their investigation into whether efforts to prop up Britain's financial system at the onset of the financial crisis may have been rigged, concluding there is no evidence of criminal activity.

One Year On, Pound Can't Shake Brexit Blues

Political anxiety has dragged on the British pound in the year since the Brexit vote. But now a shaken power structure in Westminster and a central bank divided by economic cross currents have investors debating whether the beleaguered currency has further to fall.

Oil Prices Up as Bigger Producers Stick to Cuts

Oil prices ticked higher amid signs that big producers are abiding by their deal to limit output and weather-related output challenges in the U.S.

Soft Oil Prices Aren't Smacking Junk Bonds, for Now

A confluence of market signals show big differences between now and three years ago, when crude's spectacular plunge wreaked havoc on a junk bond market heavily populated by energy borrowers.

Canada Inflation Slows in May

Inflation in Canada decelerated in May on lower costs for electricity, clothing and food, potentially cooling chatter in financial markets about an imminent Bank of Canada rate increase.

Mester Not Troubled by Recent Soft Patch in Inflation

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she was confident inflation would continue to rise to the central bank's 2% target and said she supported another increase in interest rates this year.

