Bankers Brace for Chill in Helping Chinese Companies Buy Overseas

Global bankers are bracing for a further chill in what had been one of their juiciest businesses-helping Chinese companies acquire overseas-following news that China's banking regulator is probing some of the country's biggest deal makers.

Powell Says Fed Should Change How It Deals With Derivatives Clearing

The Federal Reserve's top regulatory official said the central bank should make changes to how it deals with derivatives clearing, including adjusting capital requirements and adding tests for clearinghouses to measure liquidity in stress scenarios.

The Man Who Walked Away From a $40 Billion ETF Post at Merrill Lynch

Jon Maier is as close to royalty as the $3 trillion exchange-traded fund industry gets. Now, he jumped from Merrill Lynch to Global X.

U.K. SFO Finds No Evidence of Criminality in BOE's Role During Financial Crisis

Law-enforcement officials in the U.K. closed their investigation into whether efforts to prop up Britain's financial system at the onset of the financial crisis may have been rigged, concluding there is no evidence of criminal activity.

Brexit's Impact on Markets: One Year Later

Britain's surprise vote to leave the European Union on June 23 last year shook financial markets, sending the pound down more than 11% against the dollar in one day and causing local shares to tumble. Here's how U.K. markets stand one year later.

Fed's Bullard: Still No Need to Raise Rates Now

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard again made the case to keep short-term interest rates at current levels, saying the U.S. isn't likely to face a meaningful increase in inflation pressures.

Fed's Stress Tests Bolster Case for Easing Bank Rules

The outcome of the latest stress test on banks gives ammunition to the Trump administration and lawmakers who see some of the rules put in place after the financial crisis as excessive.

One Year On, Pound Can't Shake Brexit Blues

Political anxiety has dragged on the British pound in the year since the Brexit vote. But now a shaken power structure in Westminster and a central bank divided by economic cross currents have investors debating whether the beleaguered currency has further to fall.

China's Debt Crackdown Could Get Out of Hand

High flying Anbang and HNA are the latest victims of a broad crackdown on risk in China. The well-worn thesis that China would have a boring year ahead of its leadership summit has proven false.

Insurance Is a Fun Career! Just Consider the Zombies and Bacon

Insurers use extreme measures to lure and retain new hires, from ghoulish videos to free beer; Allstate's 'happiness guru.'

June 23, 2017 16:16 ET (20:16 GMT)