Takata Plans Bankruptcy Filing As Soon As Sunday

Takata Corp., the supplier of rupture-prone air bags linked to numerous deaths and injuries, is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as soon as Sunday with a tentative deal to sell operations to a rival.

Leaderless Uber Scrambles to Prevent Employee Exodus

Uber's senior managers have been urging its more than 15,000 employees to stick around and see how the embattled company reinvents itself after the ouster of its CEO.

Glencore Raises Offer for Rio Tinto's Australian Coal Assets

Glencore said it has submitted a sweetened all-cash offer of $2.68 billion for Rio Tinto's Australian coal assets, days after its previous attempt to scotch an acquisition from a Chinese suitor was rejected.

Google to Stop Reading Users' Emails to Target Ads

Google said its computers will soon stop reading the emails of its Gmail users to personalize their ads, a move that addresses a longstanding privacy concern about a product that is central to its growing corporate-services business.

Anthem Agrees to $115 Million Settlement Over Data Breach

Anthem Inc. has agreed to pay $115 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed after a 2015 cyberattack exposed personal information of more than 78 million people, the company said Friday.

Samsung Makes Play for Drug Market With Version of Blockbuster Humira

A Samsung group arm is on track to win European regulatory approval for a near-replica version of the world's top-selling drug, rheumatoid-arthritis treatment Humira.

Delta Plans to Expand Reach in Asia With Korean Air Partnership

Delta Air Lines said it will create a trans-Pacific joint venture with Korean Air Lines, as the U.S. carrier rapidly builds out its international route network.

BlackBerry Revenue Falls Amid Shift to Software

BlackBerry Ltd. stock plunged 11% in Friday trading after the company posted a steep drop in quarterly revenue as it continues to shift focus to its burgeoning software business.

American Airlines Bid Puts Qatar Airways' Chief in New Role: Raider

Akbar Al Baker, the Qatar carrier's sometimes abrasive CEO, isn't backing down from his bid for a stake in American Airlines despite opposition from the target's chief, its pilots and unions.

Infosys Settles Visa Case With New York

Indian outsourcing giant Infosys agreed to pay $1 million to settle claims that it placed foreign workers in jobs in New York without obtaining proper visas or paying high enough wages or taxes for their work, the state's attorney general said.

June 23, 2017 17:16 ET (21:16 GMT)