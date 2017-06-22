Oil Prices Come Off Recent Lows

Oil prices edged up on Thursday but remained in bear market territory on lingering concerns about a global supply glut.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.91% to $45.23 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 0.63% at $42.79 a barrel.

Earlier in the week crude futures registered a fall of more than 20% during a 6 months period--tipping oil into bear market territory.

"There is overwhelmingly bearish sentiment," said Paul Horsnell, the head of commodity research at Standard Chartered. "The market is splitting in to those trying to trade on fundamentals and those trying to trade on this bearish trend."

On Wednesday, U.S. oil prices dropped more than 2% to the lowest in 10 months, even as data from the Energy Information Administration showed a decline in U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles last week, as some traders remain concerned the global supply glut isn't declining fast enough.

"Sentiment on the oil market has become so gloomy that even news that would normally support prices is unable to spark any noticeable recovery, " said Commerzbank analysts in a recent note. "A downward spiral has been set in motion."

While the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and external producers such as Russia have cut global supply by about 2%, investors are concerned that rising output in countries exempt from the deal, as well as nonparticipants including the U.S., has undercut the oil cartel's efforts.

Recent data show U.S. shale producers churning out 9.35 million barrels last week, almost 8% higher than the same period last year.

While production growth rates showed signs of petering out, the data reaffirmed market fears that U.S. producers have become more efficient to weather low prices.

Some analyst say that global figures show supply is declining. The problem is that consumer appetite is weak and is declining faster, said Georgi Slavov, the head of research at Marex Spectron.

"It's a broken market because everybody is focusing on supply but there is little attention paid to demand and it is poor," he said.

Energy investors will be monitoring the weekly U.S. oil rig count, due Friday, to gauge the future production rate there.

The latest data from the oil-services firm Baker Hughes Inc. showed the rig count climbed by six to a 26-month peak of 747.

ING Commodities expects the impact from tropical storm Cindy in the Gulf of Mexico, which has already shuttered some oil rigs and platforms, will likely push crude inventories lower next week.

Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--rose 0.70% to $1.42 a gallon. ICE gas oil changed hands at $408.50 a metric ton, down $4.75 from the previous settlement.

Jenny W. Hsu contributed to this article

Write to Neanda Salvaterra at neanda.salvaterra@wsj.com

