Fed's Bullard Calls Officials' Projected Rate Path 'Unnecessarily Aggressive'

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he doesn't see any need for further interest-rate increases but the central bank should begin shrinking its $4.5 trillion portfolio of assets "sooner rather than later."

U.S. Stocks Near Unchanged as Oil Stabilizes

U.S. stock indexes wobbled between slight gains and losses Thursday as oil prices stabilized.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Last Week

The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits rose last week, though overall numbers remain consistent with steady job gains.

Oil Prices Come Off Recent Lows

Oil prices edged up but remained in bear market territory on lingering concerns about a global supply glut.

First Test for Saudi Arabia's King-in-Waiting: Fixing the Economy

The economic reform plan championed by newly-designated Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made little headway. The first heir to the throne now gets another chance.

Leading Economic Indicators Index Rises for Fifth Consecutive Month

A basket of economic indicators rose in May for the fifth consecutive month.

ECB to Build Eurozone Instant Payment System

The European Central Bank said it would build an instant-payment system spanning the entire eurozone that allows firms and citizens to transfer money in seconds, in an effort to boost financial integration across the 19-nation currency bloc.

Weak Job Prospects for Disabled Workers Show Labor Market Isn't Fully Healed

Last year, 301,000 fewer disabled Americans were in the labor force, compared with 2009.

EPA to Unveil Chemical Testing Rules

The Environmental Protection Agency will release new rules to clarify the agency's process of testing chemicals used in everyday products and other commerce, a matter of deep importance to manufacturers, consumers and environmental advocates.

Saudis Boxed In by Low Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia is searching for ways to shake crude-oil prices out of a slump that threatens its new crown prince's economic-transformation plan, Persian Gulf oil officials say, but the kingdom has few good options.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2017 13:16 ET (17:16 GMT)