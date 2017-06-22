Iron Ore Buoys Australian Shares as They Lead Asia Equities

Australian shares, with a lift from rebounding metals, outperformed other Asian-Pacific equities after U.S. stocks were little changed.

BOJ Deputy Gov Sees No Need to Increase Rates Now

Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Kikuo Iwata on Thursday pushed back against calls for the bank to start raising interest rates to avoid being left behind by other major central banks.

The Saudi Shake-Up Has One Goal: Drag the Country Into Modern Era

The elevation of Mohammed bin Salman is a bet he can pull off a radical financial and economic transformation.

Former Fed Governor Says Central Bank's Independence Is Limited

A former Federal Reserve governor and possible candidate for future top positions at the central bank said the Fed isn't as independent or permanent as many think.

Regulator Keith Noreika Vocal About Pushing for Change

The first bank regulator installed by the Trump administration isn't wasting any time in suggesting significant changes to the nation's bank regulatory system, despite holding the position temporarily.

New Zealand's Central Bank Stays Cautious

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept interest rates on hold as expected Thursday, after data showed the agriculture-rich economy slowed in recent months.

U.S. Regulators Set to Offer Bank Rule Changes to Congress

U.S. policy makers are set to present bank regulatory changes to Congress, according to prepared testimony released Wednesday ahead of a Senate hearing Thursday.

Regulators Accuse Brokerage of Cattle-Futures Scheme

Regulators accused a Memphis brokerage of a scheme they said may have influenced prices in the largest U.S. cattle-futures market.

U.S. Existing-Home Sales Rise in May

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes increased in May, a sign of solid demand during the housing market's spring selling season in the face of fast-rising prices and tight inventory.

Missouri Files Its Own Suit Against Opioid-Painkiller Producers

Missouri became the latest state to file a lawsuit against opioid-painkiller companies, alleging they helped create an addiction crisis by misrepresenting the risks and benefits of their drugs.

