Warren Buffett Rescues Canada's Home Capital

Continue Reading Below

Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital said it is pursuing further asset sales and financings following a rescue package negotiated with Berkshire Hathaway.

U.S. Regulators Propose a Lighter Touch for Banking Oversight

Banks would see an easing of trading restrictions, more transparency in stress tests and less burdensome capital requirements under rollbacks proposed by policy makers to Senate lawmakers Thursday.

Consumer Bureau Criticized by Fellow Bank Regulator

Bank regulators rarely take public shots at each other, but the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau came under fire by an official who told senators the CFPB was doing a bad job of overseeing midsize banks, instead focusing on big banks, and should be stripped of its powers to supervise banks altogether.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

CFTC's Giancarlo Sails Through Confirmation Hearing

The nominee to serve as the top U.S. derivatives regulator breezed through his confirmation hearing Thursday, presenting himself as a nonideological deal maker who would focus on upgrading his agency's capabilities to regulate and monitor increasingly complex markets.

Warren Buffett Wants You: To Buy Israel Bonds

Warren Buffett, the billionaire investor and Berkshire Hathaway chairman, hosted a lunch and dinner in New York last week to encourage investments in Israeli bonds.

A Sweetheart Deal to Bailout Italy's Banks

Intesa Sanpaolo has proposed a takeover of two small banks' good assets, but the deal is almost too good to be true

BOE's Forbes Sees Central Bankers Hindered by Their Higher Profile

Central bankers around the world have displayed a reluctance to raise interest rates that may be partly due to increased scrutiny that has made them overly sensitive to possible economic setbacks, a Bank of England rate setter said in her valedictory speech Thursday.

Beijing Is Investigating Some of China's Top Overseas Deal Makers

China's banking regulator is conducting a sweeping check in one of the most forceful attempts yet to get a grip on runaway debt.

Consumer Regulator Seeks to Ensure Student-Loan Break for Public Service Workers

A federal consumer regulator wants to make sure people who pursued careers in public service are receiving breaks they earned for forgiveness of student-loan debt.

Australian State to Hit Big Banks With Fresh Tax

Australia's largest banks will be slugged with a second tax on their liabilities as a state moved to introduce its own version of a fresh federal levy aimed at bolstering the government's budget.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2017 16:16 ET (20:16 GMT)