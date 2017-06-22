Berkshire Hathaway Takes Big Stake in Troubled Canadian Lender

Berkshire said it has agreed to indirectly acquire a 38.39% stake in Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc. as part of a rescue package.

Foxconn in Talks With U.S. States Over New Plant

Foxconn Technology Group is looking at several U.S. states as potential sites for its investment plans and wants to announce the first match as early as July.

Aviation Industry Seeks to Strengthen Cybersecurity Defenses

Escalating concerns about cyberthreats are prompting the aviation industry to devise an unlikely new safeguard: real-time warnings to pilots about potential hacking attempts.

How Uber Backers Orchestrated Kalanick's Ouster as CEO

Travis Kalanick's decision to step down as Uber's CEO was the culmination of weeks of maneuvering by some of the firm's biggest investors to force out the co-founder of the nearly $70 billion company.

Virgin Mobile to Become iPhone-Only Carrier

Virgin Mobile, the phone carrier founded by mogul Richard Branson, will become the world's first iPhone-only carrier.

Oracle's Cloud Business Lifts Profit

Oracle Corp. said Wednesday its quarterly profit rose 15% from a year earlier to $3.23 billion.

Mississippi Regulators Seek to End Southern Co. 'Clean-Coal' Plant

State officials want Southern Co.'s Kemper facility, which has already taken $7.5 billion and seven years to finish, to run using natural gas going forward, and don't want to pass on additional costs to electricity customers.

Citi Raids UBS for New M&A Head for EMEA

Citigroup has hired a senior investment banker from UBS Group to head up mergers and acquisitions for the U.S. bank's Europe, Middle East and Africa operations.

Legal Actions Could Complicate JBS's Efforts to Raise Money

Brazilian meatpacker JBS's plans to raise money were thrown into doubt after a court suspended the sale of operations in neighboring countries and the attorney general filed a motion to freeze assets belonging to the company and its top executives.

Magazine Publisher Rodale Explores Sale

Family-owned magazine publisher Rodale Inc. said Wednesday it is considering a sale of the company or its properties among other options as part of a strategic review.

