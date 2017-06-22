Naspers: Myriad Plans Bond Offering to Repay Existing Notes

South African media giant Naspers Ltd. (NPN.JO) said Thursday its subsidiary Myriad International Holdings B.V. (MIH B.V.), is exploring the possibility of an international U.S. dollar bond offering by meeting potential investors on a roadshow.

Proceeds from the offering, if completed, are expected to be used for general corporate purposes and to repay MIH B.V.'s existing notes maturing in July, Naspers said.

June 22, 2017 04:25 ET (08:25 GMT)