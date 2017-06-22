China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, June 22 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 705,038 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jul-17 12,630 12,630 12,200 12,400 12,440 -40 8 114
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Aug-17 12,660 12,755 12,520 12,660 12,445 215 48 98
Sep-17 12,630 12,825 12,350 12,620 12,525 95 635,878 469,982
Oct-17 12,820 12,870 12,450 12,700 12,620 80 186 160
Nov-17 12,695 12,920 12,490 12,735 12,625 110 688 3,726
Jan-18 14,700 14,885 14,470 14,690 14,610 80 67,612 73,536
Mar-18 14,570 14,990 14,570 14,880 15,425 -545 26 106
Apr-18 - - - 14,795 14,795 0 0 48
May-18 14,970 15,100 14,725 14,940 14,840 100 592 1,682
Jun-18 - - - 14,880 14,880 0 0 8
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 22, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)