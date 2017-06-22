At Paris Air Show, Boeing Outsells Rivals

LE BOURGET, France -- Boeing Co. outsold rival Airbus SE at the Paris Air Show, with the world's top two plane makers combining to secure $114 billion in deals.

Boeing Thursday said it had secured 571 new orders and commitments during the industry gathering that typically is a hotbed for plane deals. The agreements are valued at $75 billion at list price, though buyers get discounts

The Chicago-based company said it was exiting the Paris extravaganza with 361 commitments from 16 airlines for its newest single-aisle plane, the 737 Max 10, only formally launched Monday. The plane that is due to enter service in 2020 can seat up to 230 passengers and is Boeing's largest narrowbody.

Boeing said 214 of them were conversions from other plane purchases with 147 incremental to the plane maker's backlog. Boeing's chief plane salesman Ihssane Mounir said the conversions were partly a reflection of buyers wanting to move quickly to acquire the new plane.

Airbus SE booked 144 firm orders at the Paris Air Show and secured deals for another 182 airliners, including commitments early Thursday from Iranian carriers that still require government approvals.

The European plane maker said it had secured 144 firm orders and agreements for another 182 planes. The combined value of the deals is $39.7 billion at list price, although airlines typically get discounts.

Airbus said it secured deals for 20 A320neo single-aisle planes and eight A330 widebodies from Zagros Airlines and another 45 single-aisle jets from Iran Airtour. Those transactions still need approval from the U.S. government.

