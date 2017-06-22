Airbus: Paris Air Show Deals Valued at $39.7 Billion

Robert Wall

Continue Reading Below

LE BOURGET, France--Airbus SE booked 144 firm orders at the Paris Air Show and secured deals for another 182 airliners, including commitments early Thursday from Iranian carriers that still require government approvals.

The European plane maker said it had secured 144 firm orders and agreements for another 182 planes. The combined value of the deals is $39.7 billion at list price, although airlines typically get discounts.

Airbus said it secured deals for 20 A320neo single-aisle planes and eight A330 widebodies from Zagros Airlines and another 45 single-aisle jets from Iran Airtour. Those transactions still need approval from the U.S. government.

-Write to Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

June 22, 2017 04:56 ET (08:56 GMT)