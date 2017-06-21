Utilities Fall in Latest Retreat From Sector -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators fell in one of the most sustained retreats from the sector since 2016.

Utilities have consistently drawn investors in recent years whenever the Federal Reserve's rate-increase plans are reined in. The latest slide indicates a growing belief the Fed will raise rates twice more this year.

The White House endorsed a proposal to extend a tax-credit window for a half-finished Georgia nuclear plant caught up in the bankruptcy of Toshiba Corp.'s nuclear construction subsidiary, Westinghouse Electric.

June 21, 2017 18:09 ET (22:09 GMT)