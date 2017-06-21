Tech Higher as Growth Prospects Beat Valuation Concerns -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose as concerns about valuations in the sector gave way to renewed optimism about its growth.

Uber Technologies' co-founder and chief executive, Travis Kalanick, has resigned after a group of investors pressured him to step down after several months of negative publicity for the world's most valuable startup. The company may struggle to replace Mr. Kalanick, 40, after several other prominent executives also left.

Japan's SoftBank is investing $100 million into a Boston-based cybersecurity firm run by former Israel counterintelligence members named Cybereason.

