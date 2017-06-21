Citi Raids UBS for New M&A Head for EMEA

Citigroup has hired a senior investment banker from UBS Group to head up mergers and acquisitions for the U.S. bank's Europe, Middle East and Africa operations.

What Could Go Wrong in the Fed's Stress Tests

The Federal Reserve will reveal on Thursday which of the 34 banks it tests have passed hypothetical negative scenarios while maintaining required capital levels.

Intesa Sanpaolo Prepares to Buy Parts of Struggling Italian Banks

Intesa Sanpaolo said it is willing to buy at a symbolic price, on certain conditions, parts of two troubled Italian banks, raising the prospects for Italy's second-largest bank to help save their businesses.

China Firms Might Need to Shape Up After MSCI Lays Out Red Carpet

The index provider's decision to include mainland Chinese shares in its global benchmarks for the first time could prompt changes to how companies are run, even if the initial amount of capital inflows won't be enough to effect a sizable shift in the country's markets.

Thin Trading Hobbles Online Cattle Auction

An online cattle auction that launched last year as a way to help set prices in the volatile market is in trouble, hurt by technical breakdowns and dwindling participation.

'Flattening' Trend Has Many Drivers

Some measures of the yield curve are hitting their flattest levels in almost a decade, a development that is being greeted with moderate concern in markets.

Insurance Startup Oscar Raises Its ACA Bet

Insurance startup Oscar Insurance Corp. said it plans to expand its offerings in the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, as insurers face a federal deadline Wednesday for initial filings to participate in the health law's exchanges next year.

Court Denies States' Request for Leftover Money From Sprint Settlement

A federal court ruled Tuesday that money left over from a consumer settlement fund must be transferred to the federal government's coffers, denying motions from state attorneys general and Sprint to redirect the funds to states.

ECB Corporate Debt Purchases Total $102.4 Billion

The European Central Bank said it has bought 950 securities from around 200 groups under its corporate bond-buying program, launched as part of the bank's unprecedented moves to support the eurozone economy.

Saudi Stocks Rally on Possible Emerging Market Classification

Index provider MSCI Inc. has said it would consider classifying Saudi Arabia as an emerging market as early as next year, a move that could potentially divert billions of dollars into the Middle East's biggest economy.

