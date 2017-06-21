MSCI to Consider Saudi Arabia for Emerging Market Classification

Index provider MSCI Inc. has said it would consider classifying Saudi Arabia as an emerging market as early as next year, a move that could potentially divert billions of dollars into the Middle East's biggest economy.

Fed's Kaplan Wants to See Inflation Pick Up Before Raising Rates

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Tuesday he would like to see more evidence that weak inflation has passed before raising short-term interest rates again.

'Flattening' Trend Has Many Drivers

Some measures of the yield curve are hitting their flattest levels in almost a decade, a development that is being greeted with moderate concern in markets.

China Stocks Win Big Endorsement From Indexing Giant

China's efforts to open up its markets to global investors won a long-awaited endorsement when MSCI added locally traded shares in the world's most populous nation to its benchmark emerging-markets index.

Court Denies States' Request for Leftover Money From Sprint Settlement

A federal court ruled Tuesday that money left over from a consumer settlement fund must be transferred to the federal government's coffers, denying motions from state attorneys general and Sprint to redirect the funds to states.

CFTC Democratic Commissioner Sharon Bowen To Step Down

The sole Democratic commissioner on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Sharon Bowen, said she would step down "in the next few months, if not sooner."

Acting CFTC Chief Cautions EU on Brexit-Related Clearinghouse Moves

The U.S.'s top derivatives regulator cautioned the European Commission that there would be no change to trans-Atlantic standards for supervising clearinghouses, despite any steps to push London-based clearinghouses toward Europe in the wake of Brexit.

Trump Plan a Potential Bonanza for Trust Banks

Custody banks like Bank of New York Mellon and State Street would benefit from Trump's deregulation plans.

Top Russian Banker Says Trump Powerless to Mend Relations

Probes into the Trump administration's alleged dealings with Russia are preventing relations between Russia and the U.S. from thawing, the head of Russia's second-largest bank says.

Home Capital Group to sell Chunk of Its Commercial Mortgages

Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group agreed to sell about half of its commercial mortgages to a unit of KingSett Capital, a private-equity investor.

