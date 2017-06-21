GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Grain, Soybean Futures Fall on Crude-Oil Selling

CHICAGO -- Grain and soybean futures turned lower as weather forecasts improved and continued crude-oil selling pressured prices.

Crude-oil futures fell to $42.05 a barrel on Wednesday afternoon, the lowest point in over a year.

Cocoa Slips Again on Ghana Crop Reports -- Market Talk

1550 GMT - Cocoa prices are on the slide again, with London-traded futures down 2.57% at GBP1,515 a ton and New York-traded futures down 3.02% at $1,860 a ton. Both prices have slid more than 10% each over the past three months, dragged lower by prospective bumper harvests in the Ivory Coast and Ghana -- the world's two largest cocoa-producing nations. Today's fresh near-month lows come in the wake of reports that Ghana's main crop looks likely to hit a six-year high, according to one trader. If true, this will hardly assuage any market fears over cocoa over-supply.(david.hodari@wsj.com; @davidhodari)

JBS Says Sale of Assets in Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay Suspended by Court Ruling--Update

SAO PAULO -- Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA's planned sale of assets in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay was suspended Wednesday by a court ruling.

JBS said in a regulatory filing that it will appeal the ruling. The company had no further comment.

Tyson Studying Alternate Chicken-Slaughter Methods -- Market Talk

15:38 ET - As Tyson Foods (TSN) looks for ways to improve the meat company's treatment of its animals, it will test a new way of killing chickens. That method is called "controlled atmosphere stunning," which kills birds by removing oxygen from the air, and is regarded by some animal welfare advocates as preferable to the more typical practice of hanging chickens upside down by their feet, electrically stunning them into unconsciousness and then cutting their throats. Justin Whitmore, TSN's chief sustainability officer, says TSN will explore whether the method creates "better outcomes for the animals," and how much it may cost to do at large scale. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Cattle Futures Slide; Hogs Touch Year-High

CHICAGO--Cattle futures fell on Wednesday as prices in the day's cash trade slid from previous weeks.

Beefpackers bought around 450 head of cattle for an average of $1.23 a pound at Wednesday morning's online Fed Cattle Exchange auction. That was several cents a pound lower than cash trades last week, while prices on the Fed Cattle Exchange earlier in June averaged as much as $1.39 a pound.

June 21, 2017 17:41 ET (21:41 GMT)