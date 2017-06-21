Centrica Sells Two Power Stations For GBP318 Million

U.K. gas and electricity supplier Centrica PLC (CNA.LN) Wednesday said it has agreed to sell two gas power stations in England to EP U.K. Investments Ltd, part of the Czech energy company Energeticky a prumyslovy holding, a.s., for 318 million pounds ($400.7 million) in cash.

The sale of the power stations, in Langage and South Humber Bank, is "consistent with Centrica's strategy to shift investment towards its customer facing businesses," the company said.

