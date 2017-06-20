Barclays, Former Executives Charged With Fraud Over Qatar Fundraising

The U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office filed criminal charges against Barclays and four former top executives linked to their handling of Middle Eastern investments that rescued the bank at the height of the financial crisis.

Goldman Poaches Two Bankers to Expand in Business Services

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is hiring a pair of Credit Suisse bankers, including one at the elite rank of partner, to win business from corporate service providers such as consulting, staffing and security firms.

CFTC Democratic Commissioner Sharon Bowen To Step Down

The sole Democratic commissioner on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Sharon Bowen, said she would step down "in the next few months, if not sooner."

Acting CFTC Chief Cautions EU on Brexit-Related Clearinghouse Moves

The U.S.'s top derivatives regulator cautioned the European Commission that there would be no change to trans-Atlantic standards for supervising clearinghouses, despite any steps to push London-based clearinghouses toward Europe in the wake of Brexit.

Trump Plan a Potential Bonanza for Trust Banks

Custody banks like Bank of New York Mellon and State Street would benefit from Trump's deregulation plans.

Jefferies Revenue Rises on Investment Banking Unit

Jefferies Group LLC on Tuesday reported an increase in revenue and profit as the company saw a better environment for new debt and equity issuances.

Home Capital Group to sell Chunk of Its Commercial Mortgages

Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group agreed to sell about half of its commercial mortgages to a unit of KingSett Capital, a private-equity investor.

China's Insurance Sector Is Secure Despite 'Prominent Problems,' Says Senior Regulator

A senior regulator offered assurances China's insurance sector is safe and will continue to expand, more than a week after the disappearance of the chairman of highflying Anbang Insurance Group.

MSCI Could Usher China Markets Into the Big Time

Though it wouldn't bring an immediate cash torrent, China could take a major step as a global market when index giant MSCI reveals whether it will include the country's stocks in its benchmarks.

DeVos Appointee to Head Student-Loan Program Has Done His Homework

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on Tuesday announced plans to appoint A. Wayne Johnson, a former executive in the financial services industry, to run the $1.3 trillion federal student loan portfolio.

