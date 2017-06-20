Big Oil Steps Up Support for Carbon Tax

Continue Reading Below

Some of the world's largest oil companies and the country's biggest auto maker are joining a group that is pushing the U.S. government to tax carbon in an effort to slow climate change.

Australian Prime Minister Confirms Legislation to Control Gas Exports

Australia's conservative government will go ahead with legislation to put export controls on gas, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Tuesday.

Ukraine State Energy Chief Praises Senate Measure on Russian Pipeline

The head of Ukraine's state energy company cheered the U.S. Senate's decision to take aim at a Russian gas pipeline to Germany in sanctions legislation last week and urged the Trump administration to penalize companies helping Russia execute the project.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Mexico Awards 10 of 15 Blocks in Oil Auction

Mexico awarded 10 blocks of oil and gas for exploration and development to bidders from 10 different countries, including some of the world's major oil companies, at an auction in the capital Monday.

Brazil's Petrobras Settles Lawsuit With Shareholder Vanguard

Brazilian state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said its board has agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit filed by Vanguard Group to recover corruption-related losses.

EU Divisions Hobble Bid to Lead Climate Deal

European Union governments clashed over joint efforts to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, highlighting the challenges facing the bloc as it vies to lead the global fight against climate change.

Qatar Readies Ship-to-Ship Fuel Facility

Qatar Petroleum said that a vessel-borne fueling facility is now available for all vessels lifting any Qatari seaborne imports or exports, more than two weeks after some Gulf Arab states severed ties with Doha.

Oil Turns Lower as Glut Continues to Pressure Market

Oil prices turned lower Monday, failing to hold on to earlier gains as the stubborn glut of oil in storage continued to weigh on the market.

EQT to Buy Rice for $6.7 Billion

EQT Corp. agreed to buy Rice Energy Inc. for $6.7 billion in the latest proposed tie-up between energy producers suffering from low oil and gas prices.

Oil Industry Learns How to Live With Cheap Crude

Three years after the price of crude began its rapid descent, the industry and investors are finally resigned to the idea of lower prices for longer.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2017 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)