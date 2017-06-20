Cosco Nears $4 Billion Takeover of Orient Overseas

Chinese conglomerate Cosco Group is in advanced discussions to acquire smaller shipping rival Orient Overseas Container Line Co. for at least $4 billion in a deal that could be reached as early as July, people familiar with the matter said.

Barclays, Former Executives Charged With Fraud Over Qatar Fundraising

The U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office filed criminal charges against Barclays and four former top executives linked to their handling of Middle Eastern investments that rescued the bank at the height of the financial crisis.

Rio Tinto Rejects Glencore's $2.5 Billion Offer in Favor of Yancoal

Rio Tinto rebuffed a $2.5 billion offer by Glencore for its Australian coal assets and recommended that shareholders approve a previous bid by a Chinese company.

Apple Steps Up Legal Battle With Qualcomm

Apple broadened its offensive against Qualcomm, arguing in a court filing that some of the chip supplier's patents were invalid and that its business model violates patent law.

Goldman Poaches Two Bankers to Expand in Business Services

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is hiring a pair of Credit Suisse bankers, including one at the elite rank of partner, to win business from corporate service providers such as consulting, staffing and security firms.

Boeing Sees More Than $6 Trillion in Plane Deliveries

Boeing has lifted its 20-year forecast for plane deliveries to 41,030 jetliners with a value for the first time topping $6 trillion at list prices.

Brazil's JBS to Sell $1.8 Billion in Assets Following Corruption Settlement

Brazil's JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, said it aims to sell $1.8 billion in assets in a bid to shore up cash following a corruption settlement signed last month.

Ford to Import Next-Generation Focus to U.S. From China

Ford will begin importing Focus compact cars from China in the second half of 2019, scrapping earlier plans to build the small-car model in Mexico amid a push by President Donald Trump to drastically alter Nafta.

Total Pledges $1 Billion Investment in Iran Gas Field

France's Total plans to push forward with a $1 billion investment this summer in a giant Iranian gas field, the first commitment by a Western company to put real money into the Islamic Republic's re-emerging energy industry.

Drug-Research Shake Up Continues as Pamplona Reaches Deal to Buy Parexel

Private-equity firm Pamplona has reached a deal to buy Parexel for $4.6 billion, the latest in a series of mergers among drug-research firms.

