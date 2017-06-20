Centrica To Stop Storage Operations at Rough

U.K. gas supplier Centrica PLC (CNA.LN) Tuesday said its subsidiary Centrica Storage Ltd is making applications to end its UK Rough gas storage facility's status as a storage facility after concluding it cannot safely return it to storage operations.

Shares at 0709 GMT, down 2 pence, or 1%, at 201 pence valuing the company at GBP11.02 billion.

