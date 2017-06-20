3M Elevates New Senior Leaders -- Market Talk

10:19 ET - 3M (MMM) appoints a new COO and executive vice president and grants a waiver to CEO Inge Thulin on its policy for corporate board members to retire at age 65. As he nears the retirement age, Thulin, the 63-year-old board chair, has more time to groom future leaders at MMM and help the company reach its 2020 financial and operating objectives. Starting July 1 Michael Roman will be COO, overseeing MMM's five business groups and international operations. Also, Hak Cheol Shin, new EVP and vice chair, will oversee R&D, strategy, supply chain operations and IT. MMM also announces five other leadership changes in its operations. MMM rises 0.4% to $214.18. (justina.vasquez@wsj.com)
June 20, 2017 10:34 ET (14:34 GMT)