What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

An American warplane shot down a Syrian jet, marking the first time in Syria's civil war that a U.S. pilot has struck a regime plane.

Israel has secretly aided Syrian rebels near its border for years, in an effort to carve out a buffer zone populated by friendly forces.

French President Macron was projected to win a commanding majority in Parliament, in a victory for his pro-EU movement.

A lawyer for Trump denied that the president was being investigated for possible obstruction of justice.

Senate and House panels are set Wednesday to hold two open hearings on Russian election hacking.

A vehicle struck pedestrians near a mosque in north London, leaving one person dead and several injured. One person was arrested.

U.S. diplomats have held secret talks with North Korea's top nuclear negotiator for more than a year.

Iraqi forces pushed into Mosul's Old City, in what is likely to be the final phase of the fight to retake the city from Islamic State.

The Cosby prosecutor said he plans to retry the sexual-assault case after the jury failed to reach a verdict.

