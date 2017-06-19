U.S. Stocks Climb as Tech Sector Bounces Back

U.S. stocks edged higher, driven by gains in technology shares. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 1%.

Fed's Dudley Sees More Tightening Ahead, Economy on 'Even Keel'

New York Fed President William Dudley said a gradual pace of rate increases will help prolong the economic recovery.

Argentina to Sell 100-Year Bonds

Argentina is preparing to sell 100-year bonds with a yield of 8.25%. The private placement offering would mark the first time the country has sold 100-year debt.

EU's Barnier Hopes to Remove Brexit Uncertainties as Talks Begin

The U.K. and the EU started talks on Britain's exit from the bloc, almost a year after the U.K. voted to leave, with EU chief negotiator saying he hoped the two sides can start removing the uncertainties created by that decision.

Oil Edges Slightly Higher as Investors Weigh Pressures

Oil prices edged higher, but analysts foresee little upward momentum for crude given the continued oversupply that has kept pressure on this market for three years now.

Your ETF Isn't What You Think It Is

Much of the point of passive investing is to take away the effort and stress required in making investment decisions. It isn't working, at least when it comes to the world's second-biggest equity market, China.

U.K.'s Hammond Reaffirms Stance on Clean Break With EU

The U.K. will "definitely" leave the European Union, single market and customs union, Treasury chief Phillip Hammond said, denying speculation that the recent election's inconclusive result might affect the country's Brexit negotiation stance.

ECB Criticized for Missing Signals of Banco Popular's Troubles

The European Central Bank's top bank supervisor faced a grilling from European lawmakers, who accused the central bank of missing signs that Spanish lender Banco Popular was struggling before it declared the institution likely to fail earlier this month.

Fox to Launch New Six-Second Ad Format for Digital Content and TV

Fox Networks Group is preparing a new six-second ad format for digital platforms and eventually traditional TV, mirroring an ad format recently adopted by Google's YouTube.

U.S. Beef Is on Table Ahead of China Talks

Ahead of a high-level U.S.-China security meeting in Washington, Beijing is doing its utmost to show why close trade links with China are a good thing for America, and starting with Iowa beef.

